U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Jonathan Garcia, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepares food for Marines and Sailors across the ship aboard USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 11, 2022. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 04:47 Photo ID: 7016345 VIRIN: 220111-M-ET529-1075 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.53 MB Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), USS ESSEX (LHD 2), INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex (LHD 2) prepares dinner for the crew [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.