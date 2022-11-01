Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex (LHD 2) prepares dinner for the crew [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Essex (LHD 2) prepares dinner for the crew

    USS ESSEX (LHD 2), USS ESSEX (LHD 2), INDIAN OCEAN

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Jonathan Garcia, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepares food for Marines and Sailors across the ship aboard USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 11, 2022. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 04:47
    Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), USS ESSEX (LHD 2), INDIAN OCEAN
    Indian Ocean
    Culinary
    C7F
    Knife
    USINDOPACOM

