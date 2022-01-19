Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS visits Commandant, JMSDF Sasebo District [Image 5 of 5]

    CFAS visits Commandant, JMSDF Sasebo District

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Admiral Naruto Nishi, Commandant, JMSDF Sasebo District, left, and JMSDF Rear Admiral Akira Ichida, Chief of Staff, JMSDF Sasebo District, during an introductory office call at JMSDF Sasebo District Headquarters Jan. 19, 2022. Adams met with Nishi, who assumed command in Dec. 2021, to discuss mutual issues, including COVID-19 preventive measures and restrictions implemented at CFAS and to enhance the cooperative relationship between CFAS and JMSDF in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 22:23
    Photo ID: 7016191
    VIRIN: 220119-N-HI376-1035
    Resolution: 3588x2870
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS visits Commandant, JMSDF Sasebo District [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS visits Commandant, JMSDF Sasebo District
    CFAS visits Commandant, JMSDF Sasebo District
    CFAS visits Commandant, JMSDF Sasebo District
    CFAS visits Commandant, JMSDF Sasebo District
    CFAS visits Commandant, JMSDF Sasebo District

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    Japan Maritime Self Defense Force
    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT