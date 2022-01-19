CFAS visits Commandant, JMSDF Sasebo District

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), left, poses for a photo with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Admiral Naruto Nishi, Commandant, JMSDF Sasebo District, during a meeting at JMSDF Sasebo District Headquarters Jan. 19, 2022. Adams met with Nishi to during an introductory office call at JMSDF Sasebo District Headquarters Jan. 19, 2022. Adams met with Nishi, who assumed command in Dec. 2021, to discuss mutual issues, including COVID-19 preventive measures and restrictions implemented at CFAS and to enhance the cooperative relationship between CFAS and JMSDF in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

