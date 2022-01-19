Hospital Corpsman Sabrina Moncada, from Vineland, New Jersey, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department, administers a COVID-19 booster shot to Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Neff, from Lehighton, Pennsylvania, assigned to Ford’s supply department, during a COVID-19 booster shot exercise, Jan. 19, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 21:27
|Photo ID:
|7016153
|VIRIN:
|220119-N-DN657-1038
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|814.82 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
