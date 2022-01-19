Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Booster Shot exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    COVID-19 Booster Shot exercise

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zachary Guth 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Blaine Grandfield, from Merit, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department, administers a COVID-19 booster shot to Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Owusu Poku, from Kunasi, Ghana, assigned to Ford’s operations department, during a COVID-19 booster shot exercise, Jan. 19, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Booster Shot exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SA Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    US Navy
    Shot Exercise
    Warship 78
    COVID

