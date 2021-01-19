Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 18:47 Photo ID: 7016074 VIRIN: 220119-A-CQ037-002 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 173.28 KB Location: US

Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Nordic Combined Soldier-athletes selected to represent USA at 2022 Winter Olympic Games [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.