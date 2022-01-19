Nordic Combined Soldier-athletes selected to represent USA at 2022 Winter Olympic Games

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Two Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program were selected to the 2022 U.S. Olympic Nordic Combined Team. Spc. Jasper Good, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; and Spc. Benjamin Loomis, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin both earned spots to compete in Beijing.



This will be both Loomis’ and Good’s second winter Olympic games, having previously competed in 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.



“I am incredibly honored and excited to be named to the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team,” said Good. “Representing Team USA at the Games means even more to me as a member of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program. The support and camaraderie I have gained has helped me reach new levels.”



Both athletes have been competing in the 2021-2022 FIS Nordic Combined World Cup in Europe leading up to the announcement. Loomis narrowly missed a previous Olympic qualification in Lake Placid, December 25, 2021. A 1st place spot earned automatic qualification for the games; Loomis narrowly missed earning 2nd place.



“I am humbled and very proud to be representing the United States of America as both a Soldier and an athlete,” said Loomis. “Representing this country and the U.S. Army in Beijing is a true honor and something I hope will inspire future generations.”



Nordic combined at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held at the Kuyangshu Nordic Center and Biathlon Center. The three events are scheduled to take place on February 9, 15, and 17.

