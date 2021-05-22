Port Security Unit 308 returns home

Members from Coast Guard Port Security Unit 308 reunite with their family members and loved ones at Stennis International Airport in Kiln, Miss., after a nine-month deployment to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba May 22, 2021. Port Security Units deploy with the Navy Expeditionary Combat Commands as part of the Maritime Expeditionary Security Force, in support of a geographic combatant command, joint task force commander, or a Coast Guard operational or incident commander. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Galarza)
