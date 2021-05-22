Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Port Security Unit 308 returns home [Image 2 of 3]

    Port Security Unit 308 returns home

    MS, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Galarza  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Members from Coast Guard Port Security Unit 308 reunite with their family members and loved ones at Stennis International Airport in Kiln, Miss., after a nine-month deployment to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba May 22, 2021. Port Security Units deploy with the Navy Expeditionary Combat Commands as part of the Maritime Expeditionary Security Force, in support of a geographic combatant command, joint task force commander, or a Coast Guard operational or incident commander. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Galarza)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    PSU
    D8
    Deployment
    Port Security Unit 308

