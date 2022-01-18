Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-5 concludes Indo-Pacific deployment, NMCB-3 assumes authority of Naval Construction Force tasking in the Indo-Pacific [Image 4 of 5]

    NMCB-5 concludes Indo-Pacific deployment, NMCB-3 assumes authority of Naval Construction Force tasking in the Indo-Pacific

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.18.2022

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    220118-N-PQ586-1001 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 18, 2022) Cmdr. Andrew Olsen, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s commanding officer, speaks to U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-3 and NMCB-5 during a relief in place/transfer of authority (RIP/TOA) ceremony onboard Camp Shields in Okinawa, Jan. 18. This RIP/TOA marked the official completion of NMCB-5's deployment in the region. NMCB-5 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California. The Seabees will train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations during the homeport phase. They execute construction and engineering projects to support Major Combat Operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-5 concludes Indo-Pacific deployment, NMCB-3 assumes authority of Naval Construction Force tasking in the Indo-Pacific [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    Naval Construction Group 1

