NMCB-5 concludes Indo-Pacific deployment, NMCB-3 assumes authority of Naval Construction Force tasking in the Indo-Pacific

220118-N-PQ586-1002 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 18, 2022) Command Master Chief Martin Laurie (left), Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, hands the battalion flag to Utilitiesman 1st Class Sabino Martinez during a relief in place/transfer of authority (RIP/TOA) ceremony onboard Camp Shields in Okinawa, Jan. 18. This RIP/TOA marked the official completion of NMCB-5's deployment in the region. NMCB-5 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California. The Seabees will train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations during the homeport phase. They execute construction and engineering projects to support Major Combat Operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

