    New SNCO Academy Course at IAAFA [Image 2 of 2]

    New SNCO Academy Course at IAAFA

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alfredo Miranda Rosales (far right) and Master Sgt. Carlo Estrada Oquendo (third from left) were the first Language Enabled Airman Program Scholars and among the first U.S. Airmen to attend the new Inter-American Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy course. The course was implemented in the fall of 2021 to help address partner nation needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

    TAGS

    LEAP
    Language Enabled Airman Program
    SNCOA
    IAAFA
    Air Force Culture and Language Center
    AFCLC

