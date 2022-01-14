Maj Timothy Bettis and Secretary Lloyd Austin

Language Enabled Airman Program Scholar and Foreign Area Officer Maj. Timothy Bettis shakes hands with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during Secretary Austin’s visit to the 2021 Manama Dialogue, the largest security conference in the Middle East. Maj. Bettis provided language and tactical support to the U.S. embassy for the event.

