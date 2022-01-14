Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj Timothy Bettis and Secretary Lloyd Austin [Image 1 of 2]

    Maj Timothy Bettis and Secretary Lloyd Austin

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    Language Enabled Airman Program Scholar and Foreign Area Officer Maj. Timothy Bettis shakes hands with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during Secretary Austin’s visit to the 2021 Manama Dialogue, the largest security conference in the Middle East. Maj. Bettis provided language and tactical support to the U.S. embassy for the event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 13:50
    Photo ID: 7015794
    VIRIN: 220114-F-XQ105-001
    Resolution: 799x533
    Size: 92.84 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj Timothy Bettis and Secretary Lloyd Austin [Image 2 of 2], by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj Timothy Bettis and Secretary Lloyd Austin
    New SNCO Academy Course at IAAFA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LEAP Spotlight: Maj. Timothy Bettis

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LEAP
    Language Enabled Airman Program
    Foreign Area Officer
    FAO
    Air Force Culture and Language Center
    AFCLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT