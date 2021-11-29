Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Machinery Technician Finds Confidence in Jiu Jitsu [Image 3 of 7]

    Coast Guard Machinery Technician Finds Confidence in Jiu Jitsu

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard Machinery Technician Third Class Joanalicia Ramirez takes a break between rounds of grappling at the gym where she trains, Nov. 29, 2021, in Norfolk, Virginia. Ramirez grew up wrestling in high school and turned to Brazilian jiu jitsu when she joined the Coast Guard in 2019. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Emily Velez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 12:29
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Machinery Technician Finds Confidence in Jiu Jitsu [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Emily Velez, identified by DVIDS

    martial arts
    mechanic
    jiu jitsu
    MK

