Coast Guard Machinery Technician Third Class Joanalicia Ramirez takes a break between rounds of grappling at the gym where she trains, Nov. 29, 2021, in Norfolk, Virginia. Ramirez grew up wrestling in high school and turned to Brazilian jiu jitsu when she joined the Coast Guard in 2019. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Emily Velez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 12:29 Photo ID: 7015681 VIRIN: 211129-G-HH025-1077 Resolution: 2773x1845 Size: 2.37 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Machinery Technician Finds Confidence in Jiu Jitsu [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Emily Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.