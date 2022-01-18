Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea Trials [Image 2 of 6]

    Sea Trials

    NORFOLK, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    220118-N-OM737-1169
    NORFOLK, VA. (January 18, 2022) - Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) stand lookout watch Jan. 18, 2022. Bataan is underway conducting contractor sea trials. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bradley Rickard)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 11:03
    Photo ID: 7015586
    VIRIN: 220118-N-OM737-1169
    Resolution: 4705x3361
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    USS Bataan
    Underway
    Wasp-Class
    Work ups
    Contractor Sea Trials

