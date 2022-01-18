220118-N-OM737-1169
NORFOLK, VA. (January 18, 2022) - Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) stand lookout watch Jan. 18, 2022. Bataan is underway conducting contractor sea trials. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bradley Rickard)
01.18.2022
01.19.2022
|7015586
|220118-N-OM737-1169
|4705x3361
|1.11 MB
|NORFOLK, AL, US
|1
|0
