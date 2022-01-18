Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea Trials

    Sea Trials

    NORFOLK, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Seaman Darren Newell 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    220118-N-LZ839-1184
    NORFOLK, VA. (January,18, 2022) - Capt. Joseph Murphy, commanding officer of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), oversees operations on the bridge Jan. 18, 2022. Bataan is currently underway conducting contractor sea trials. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 11:03
    Photo ID: 7015585
    VIRIN: 220118-N-LZ839-1184
    Resolution: 6675x4327
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Wasp-Class

