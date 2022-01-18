220118-N-LZ839-1184
NORFOLK, VA. (January,18, 2022) - Capt. Joseph Murphy, commanding officer of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), oversees operations on the bridge Jan. 18, 2022. Bataan is currently underway conducting contractor sea trials. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)
