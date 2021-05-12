Master Sgt. Jason Dolce loads his 9mm pistol before starting the El Sniper stage at the 51st Winston P. Wilson and 31st Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Sniper Championships at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center December 5, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 09:43 Photo ID: 7015478 VIRIN: 211205-Z-PG977-0059 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.33 MB Location: BARLING, AR, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 WPW and AFSAM International Sniper Championships [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.