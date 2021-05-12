Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 WPW and AFSAM International Sniper Championships [Image 5 of 6]

    2022 WPW and AFSAM International Sniper Championships

    BARLING, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Sgt. 1st Class Sean Mulrenan with team Texas checks his shots before re-engaging his target to complete the mirrored pattern each competitor must complete by memory during the Binary stage of the 51st Winston P. Wilson and 31st Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Sniper Championships at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center December 5, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 WPW and AFSAM International Sniper Championships [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sniper
    competition
    readiness
    Marksmanship
    National Guard
    NGMTC

