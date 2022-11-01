Comanche Troop conducts Air Assault Raids

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Comanche Troop, 1st Squadron, 2D Cavalry Regiment, conduct an air assault raid with a UH-60 Black Hawk during a squad level situational training exercise (STX) in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 11, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 07:55
|Photo ID:
|7015368
|VIRIN:
|220111-A-DT978-0035
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|20.02 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
