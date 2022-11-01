Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Comanche Troop conducts Air Assault Raids [Image 10 of 25]

    Comanche Troop conducts Air Assault Raids

    GERMANY

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Comanche Troop, 1st Squadron, 2D Cavalry Regiment, conduct an air assault raid with a UH-60 Black Hawk during a squad level situational training exercise (STX) in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 11, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 07:54
    Photo ID: 7015361
    VIRIN: 220111-A-DT978-0027
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.9 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Comanche Troop conducts Air Assault Raids [Image 25 of 25], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    2CR
    StrongerTogether
    7thATC

