    Osan Airmen win PACAF awards [Image 3 of 3]

    Osan Airmen win PACAF awards

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen 

    51st Fighter Wing

    The 51st Logistics Readiness and Support Cargo Movement Team was awarded the Pacific Air Force 2021 Department of Defense Packaging Production Achievement Award for their efforts at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, January 12, 2022. The cargo team was awarded for their excellence in packing and preparation of cargo and freight. The cargo team has been selected for this award every year since 2018, making this their 4th consecutive win. The cargo team attributes their success to frequent deployments, which trains members to work at a high proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)

    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Airmen win PACAF awards [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kevyn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Osan Air Base
    51st Fighter Wing

