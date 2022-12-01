The 51st Logistics Readiness and Support Cargo Movement Team was awarded the Pacific Air Force 2021 Department of Defense Packaging Production Achievement Award for their efforts at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, January 12, 2022. The cargo team was awarded for their excellence in packing and preparation of cargo and freight. The cargo team has been selected for this award every year since 2018, making this their 4th consecutive win. The cargo team attributes their success to frequent deployments, which trains members to work at a high proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 22:50 Photo ID: 7014965 VIRIN: 220112-F-IK735-1025 Resolution: 5637x3751 Size: 1.74 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan Airmen win PACAF awards [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kevyn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.