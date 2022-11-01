Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan Airmen win PACAF awards [Image 2 of 3]

    Osan Airmen win PACAF awards

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Captain Shannon Smith, 25th Fighter Squadron chief of standardization/evaluation, is awarded the Pacific Air Force 2021 Safety Officer of the Year for his contributions at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, January 12, 2022. Smith was selected for this award due to the risk management principles and techniques he implemented to reduce mishaps and increase the effectiveness of the mishap prevention program. Smith participated in activities involving local, national, and international safety agencies while contributing to safety publications. Smith attributes the award to the success and support of his safety team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 22:50
    Photo ID: 7014964
    VIRIN: 220111-F-IK735-1047
    Resolution: 5369x3572
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Airmen win PACAF awards [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kevyn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan Airmen win PACAF awards
    Osan Airmen win PACAF awards
    Osan Airmen win PACAF awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Osan Air Base
    51st Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT