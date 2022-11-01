Captain Shannon Smith, 25th Fighter Squadron chief of standardization/evaluation, is awarded the Pacific Air Force 2021 Safety Officer of the Year for his contributions at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, January 12, 2022. Smith was selected for this award due to the risk management principles and techniques he implemented to reduce mishaps and increase the effectiveness of the mishap prevention program. Smith participated in activities involving local, national, and international safety agencies while contributing to safety publications. Smith attributes the award to the success and support of his safety team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 22:50 Photo ID: 7014964 VIRIN: 220111-F-IK735-1047 Resolution: 5369x3572 Size: 1.38 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan Airmen win PACAF awards [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kevyn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.