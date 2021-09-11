Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Special Warfare Commander Visits Korean Naval Special Warfare Flotilla [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Special Warfare Commander Visits Korean Naval Special Warfare Flotilla

    CHANGWON, 48, SOUTH KOREA

    11.09.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Dae Hyeon Choi 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    Rear Adm. H.W Howard III, commander of U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command, visits with Rear Adm. Jae Min You, commander of Naval Special Warfare Flotilla, during a visit to celebrate NSWF’s anniversary. The visit offered opportunities to showcase equipment and skillsets used as part of readiness training in South Korea.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 21:40
    Photo ID: 7014946
    VIRIN: 211109-A-XD978-896
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: CHANGWON, 48, KR 
    Hometown: CHANGWON, 48, KR
    Hometown: JINHAE, 48, KR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Special Warfare Commander Visits Korean Naval Special Warfare Flotilla [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Dae Hyeon Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Special Warfare Commander Visits Korean Naval Special Warfare Flotilla
    Naval Special Warfare Commander Visits Korean Naval Special Warfare Flotilla
    Naval Special Warfare Commander Visits Korean Naval Special Warfare Flotilla

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Special Operations Command
    USSOCOM
    SOCKOR
    U.S. Navy Naval Special Warfare Command
    U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT