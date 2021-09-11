Naval Special Warfare Commander Visits Korean Naval Special Warfare Flotilla

Rear Adm. H.W Howard III, commander of U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command, visits with Rear Adm. Jae Min You, commander of Naval Special Warfare Flotilla, during a visit to celebrate NSWF’s anniversary. The visit offered opportunities to showcase equipment and skillsets used as part of readiness training in South Korea.
