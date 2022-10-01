McClain and Harvey with diffractometer

Dr. Randall McClain, left, and Dr. Ben Harvey stand in front of a single crystal X-ray diffractometer, which is used to determine the chemical structure of molecules. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 19:20
|Photo ID:
|7014915
|VIRIN:
|220110-N-LR875-0098
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|CHINA LAKE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
