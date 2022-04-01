Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harvey pours liquid nitrogen

    CHINA LAKE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Ryan Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Dr. Ben Harvey pours liquid nitrogen into a dewar in his lab in China Lake, California. Liquid nitrogen is used to cool crystals for measurement in the lab’s diffractometer. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)

    China Lake
    NAWCWD

