Dr. Ben Harvey pours liquid nitrogen into a dewar in his lab in China Lake, California. Liquid nitrogen is used to cool crystals for measurement in the lab’s diffractometer. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 19:20
|Photo ID:
|7014916
|VIRIN:
|220104-N-LR875-055
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|CHINA LAKE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Harvey pours liquid nitrogen [Image 3 of 3], by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAWCWD researchers break ground in magnetic molecules
LEAVE A COMMENT