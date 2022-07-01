Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Alexandria Preston Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Col. Alexandria Preston Promotion Ceremony

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Laura Potter, United States Army Intelligence deputy chief of staff, recites the commissioning oath with Col. Alexandria Preston, 49th Mission Support Group deputy commander. Col. Preston has made an impactful footprint working with the 49th Security Forces Squadron, the 49th Force Support Squadron, the 49th Mission Support Group and the 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron.

