Col. Alexandria Preston Promotion Ceremony

1st Lt. Troy Mather, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Unit officer in charge, sings the National Anthem for Col. Alexandria Preston’s, 49th Mission Support Group deputy commander, promotion ceremony. There are currently over 3,000 members in the United States Air Force with the rank of colonel.

