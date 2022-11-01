Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    47th Flying Training Wing vists Cannon AFB, learns unique AFSOC capabilities [Image 1 of 2]

    47th Flying Training Wing vists Cannon AFB, learns unique AFSOC capabilities

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 47th Flying Training Wing first assignment instructor pilot program listen to a briefing at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 11, 2022. FAIPs from the 47 FTW visited Cannon AFB to learn more about the aircraft and capabilities of the 27th Special Operations Wing as part of the ongoing partnership between Air Force Special Operations Command and Air Education and Training Command. The 47 FTW mission to build combat-ready Airmen, leaders, and pilots includes partnering with aviators who can educate them on Air Force flying missions, including those within special operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

