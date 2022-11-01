U.S. Airmen assigned to the 47th Flying Training Wing first assignment instructor pilot program receive a briefing regarding the human performance program at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 11, 2022. FAIPs from the 47 FTW visited Cannon AFB to learn more about the aircraft and capabilities of the 27th Special Operations Wing as part of the ongoing partnership between Air Force Special Operations Command and Air Education and Training Command. The 47 FTW mission to build combat-ready Airmen, leaders, and pilots includes partnering with aviators who can educate them on Air Force flying missions, including those within special operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 12:19 Photo ID: 7014246 VIRIN: 220111-F-VD069-1014 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 13.38 MB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 47th Flying Training Wing vists Cannon AFB, learns unique AFSOC capabilities [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.