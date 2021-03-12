513th collaborates with total force, national agency to update C2 resources

1st Lts. Seth Lain and Kevin Raedy from the 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron discuss AWACS orbits on the newly revamped map Dec. 3, 2021, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Reservists from the 513th Air Control Group at Tinker AFB updated the map alongside active-duty and the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency over the course of a year to eliminate clutter and enable collaboration and integration with the total force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Kelly)

