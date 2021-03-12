513th collaborates with total force, national agency to update C2 resources

A close-up of Tinker Air Force Base and surrounding areas on the newly revamped AWACS orbit map that Reservists from the 513th Air Control Group at Tinker AFB updated alongside the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency over the course of a year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Kelly)

Date Taken: 12.03.2021
Date Posted: 01.18.2022
Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
by Lauren Kelly