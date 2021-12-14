The MHS GENESIS Transition Team at Camp Lejeune is overseeing the training of approximately 3,800 personnel to be ready for the new electronic health care launch on March 19, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 11:11
|Photo ID:
|7014181
|VIRIN:
|220118-N-FE818-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lejeune medical personnel get ready for a new type of patient care: MHS GENESIS [Image 6 of 6], by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lejeune medical personnel get ready for a new type of patient care: MHS GENESIS
