    Lejeune medical personnel get ready for a new type of patient care: MHS GENESIS [Image 1 of 6]

    Lejeune medical personnel get ready for a new type of patient care: MHS GENESIS

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Photo by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    The MHS GENESIS Transition Team at Camp Lejeune is overseeing the training of approximately 3,800 personnel to be ready for the new electronic health care launch on March 19, 2022.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 11:11
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    This work, Lejeune medical personnel get ready for a new type of patient care: MHS GENESIS [Image 6 of 6], by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    MHS Genesis

