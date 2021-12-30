The MHS GENESIS Transition Team deploys hardware to health care sites around Camp Lejeune, II MEF, and MARSOC in preparation for the new electronic health care launch on March 19, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 11:11
|Photo ID:
|7014183
|VIRIN:
|220118-N-FE818-1003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lejeune medical personnel get ready for a new type of patient care: MHS GENESIS [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Michael Molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lejeune medical personnel get ready for a new type of patient care: MHS GENESIS
LEAVE A COMMENT