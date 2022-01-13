Cherry Point Sailor Promotes to Lieutenant

Abby and Natasha Gonzalez pin the rank of Navy Lieutenant upon their mother, Lizette Gonzalez, left, during her promotion ceremony Thursday, January 13 at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point aboard @Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
Gonzalez serves as the Clinic's Department Head for Human Resources.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 09:10
|Photo ID:
|7014019
|VIRIN:
|220113-O-KJ310-937
|Resolution:
|4948x3303
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
