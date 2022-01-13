Abby and Natasha Gonzalez pin the rank of Navy Lieutenant upon their mother, Lizette Gonzalez, left, during her promotion ceremony Thursday, January 13 at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point aboard @Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

Gonzalez serves as the Clinic's Department Head for Human Resources.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 09:10 Photo ID: 7014019 VIRIN: 220113-O-KJ310-937 Resolution: 4948x3303 Size: 1.87 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cherry Point Sailor Promotes to Lieutenant [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.