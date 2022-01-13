Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Sailor Promotes to Lieutenant [Image 2 of 2]

    Cherry Point Sailor Promotes to Lieutenant

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Abby and Natasha Gonzalez pin the rank of Navy Lieutenant upon their mother, Lizette Gonzalez, left, during her promotion ceremony Thursday, January 13 at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point aboard @Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
    Gonzalez serves as the Clinic's Department Head for Human Resources.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 09:10
    Photo ID: 7014019
    VIRIN: 220113-O-KJ310-937
    Resolution: 4948x3303
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Sailor Promotes to Lieutenant [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cherry Point Sailor Promotes to Lieutenant
    Cherry Point Sailor Promotes to Lieutenant

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT