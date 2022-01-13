Abby and Natasha Gonzalez pin the rank of Navy Lieutenant upon their mother, Lizette Gonzalez, left, during her promotion ceremony Thursday, January 13 at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

Gonzalez serves as the Clinic's Department Head for Human Resources.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 09:10 Photo ID: 7014018 VIRIN: 220113-O-KJ310-891 Resolution: 4588x3063 Size: 1.66 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cherry Point Sailor Promotes to Lieutenant [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.