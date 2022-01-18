Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bilateral First Flight 2022 [Image 21 of 24]

    Bilateral First Flight 2022

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Maj. Elias Chelala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    CAMP ZAMA, Japan – US Army Aviation Battalion - Japan and 陸上自衛隊 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's 1st Helicopter Brigade conducted First Flight 2022 over Tokyo, Chiba and Tokyo Bay to welcome in the New Year Jan. 18.
    The formation included over a dozen fixed and rotary-wing aircraft including Blackhawk UH-60s, Chinook CH-47s, Osprey V-22s, and an LR-2.
    Lt. Gen. Tadao Maeda, 陸上総隊　Ground Component Command commander, and Maj. Gen. JB Vowell, U.S. Army Japan commander, observed the formations from a Super Puma EC-225.
    This annual event helps both forces maintain aviation readiness, builds comradery and strengthens the U.S.-Japan alliance.
    U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala

