Bilateral First Flight 2022

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – US Army Aviation Battalion - Japan and 陸上自衛隊 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's 1st Helicopter Brigade conducted First Flight 2022 over Tokyo, Chiba and Tokyo Bay to welcome in the New Year Jan. 18.

The formation included over a dozen fixed and rotary-wing aircraft including Blackhawk UH-60s, Chinook CH-47s, Osprey V-22s, and an LR-2.

Lt. Gen. Tadao Maeda, 陸上総隊 Ground Component Command commander, and Maj. Gen. JB Vowell, U.S. Army Japan commander, observed the formations from a Super Puma EC-225.

This annual event helps both forces maintain aviation readiness, builds comradery and strengthens the U.S.-Japan alliance.

U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala

