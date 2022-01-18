YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 18, 2022) Chief Master-at-Arms Lucian King, left, and Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), cut a cake during a ceremony in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Jewel of the East Galley onboard CFAY. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

(U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Kaleb J. Sarten)

This work, CFAY Observes MLK Jr. Day, by PO2 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.