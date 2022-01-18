YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 18, 2022) Chief Interior Communications Electrician Jonathan McCauley speaks to Sailors onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during a ceremony in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Jewel of the East Galley. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

(U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Kaleb J. Sarten)

This work, CFAY Observes MLK Jr. Day, by PO2 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.