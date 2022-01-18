Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Observes MLK Jr. Day [Image 1 of 4]

    CFAY Observes MLK Jr. Day

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Sarten 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 18, 2022) Chief Interior Communications Electrician Jonathan McCauley speaks to Sailors onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during a ceremony in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Jewel of the East Galley. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.
    (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Kaleb J. Sarten)

    MLK Day
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    USFJ
    CNRJ

