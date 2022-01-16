A UH-60 Blackhawk crew from 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, stands by for Maj. Gen. Stephen G. Smith, commander, 7th Infantry Division, during rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif. 2-158 AHB is supporting 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team during their NTC rotation.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 01:19
|Photo ID:
|7013813
|VIRIN:
|220116-A-UU794-050
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Raptor Crew Stands By to Fly Bayonet 6 During NTC 22-03 [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Travis Dettmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
