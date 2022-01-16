Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptor Crew Greets Bayonet 6 during NTC 22-03 [Image 2 of 4]

    Raptor Crew Greets Bayonet 6 during NTC 22-03

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2022

    Photo by Lt. Col. Travis Dettmer 

    7th Infantry Division

    A UH-60 Blackhawk crew from 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, greets Maj. Gen. Stephen G. Smith, commander, 7th Infantry Division, during rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif. 2-158 AHB is supporting 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team during their NTC rotation.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptor Crew Greets Bayonet 6 during NTC 22-03 [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Travis Dettmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NTC
    7ID
    Raptor Brigade

