46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron Change of Command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Couture, outgoing 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron (EATKS) commander, relinquishes command to Lt. Col. Anthony Kim, during the 46th EATKS Change of Command Ceremony at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 17, 2022. The ceremony was officiated by Col. Jason Barnes, 407th Air Expeditionary Group commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

