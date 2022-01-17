Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron Change of Command ceremony [Image 2 of 8]

    46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron Change of Command ceremony

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    01.17.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Couture, outgoing 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron (EATKS) commander, relinquishes command to Lt. Col. Anthony Kim, during the 46th EATKS Change of Command Ceremony at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 17, 2022. The ceremony was officiated by Col. Jason Barnes, 407th Air Expeditionary Group commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 01:14
    Photo ID: 7013798
    VIRIN: 220117-F-PL327-981
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron Change of Command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron Change of Command ceremony
    46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron Change of Command ceremony
    46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron Change of Command ceremony
    46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron Change of Command ceremony
    46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron Change of Command ceremony
    46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron Change of Command ceremony
    46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron Change of Command ceremony
    46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron Change of Command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Force Central Command
    Kuwait
    EATKS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT