USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Night-Time Operations in 7th Fleet

220117-N-LP924-1014 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 17, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Nathanial Niedbalski, left, a native of New Carlisle, Ind., and Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Jaquari Adama, a native of Atlanta, Ga., conduct maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Dragons” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192, in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 17, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, USS Carl Vinson is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)

