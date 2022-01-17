USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Night-Time Operations in 7th Fleet

220117-N-LP924-1070 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 17, 2022) Sailors conduct maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 17, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, USS Carl Vinson is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)
