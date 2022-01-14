USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Engine Tests in 7th Fleet

220114-N-LP924-1010 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2021) Sailors position an engine on the fantail of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) for testing, Jan. 14, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)

