220114-N-LP924-1010 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2021) Sailors position an engine on the fantail of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) for testing, Jan. 14, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2022 19:32
|Photo ID:
|7013601
|VIRIN:
|220114-N-LP924-1010
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|6
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Engine Tests in 7th Fleet [Image 3 of 3], by SN Sophia Simons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT