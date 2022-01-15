Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Engine Tests in 7th Fleet [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Engine Tests in 7th Fleet

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Seaman Sophia Simons 

    USS Carl Vinson

    220115-N-LP924-1032 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 15, 2021) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Elijah Steel, a native of Houston, Texas, prepares the control monitor for a jet engine test on the fantail of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 15, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2022 19:43
    Photo ID: 7013604
    VIRIN: 220115-N-LP924-1032
    Resolution: 5214x3476
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Engine Tests in 7th Fleet [Image 3 of 3], by SN Sophia Simons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aircraft Carrier
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    CSG 1

