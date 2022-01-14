Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BCT3 provides rigorous training during culminating exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    BCT3 provides rigorous training during culminating exercise

    CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Garrick Morgenweck 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Soldiers enrolled in Brigade Combat Team Training evacuate simulated casualties from the point of injury during trauma lanes, Jan. 14, 2022, at JBSA-Camp Bullis. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Garrick W. Morgenweck)

