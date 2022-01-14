Providing Care on the Front

U.S. Army Spc. Hannah Hetman-Maiden of the 285th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS), Ohio National Guard , treats simulated casualties during tactical evacuation on the trauma lanes for Brigade Combat Team Training, Jan. 14, 2022, at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Garrick W. Morgenweck)

